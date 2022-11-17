Lee County deputies, narcotics agents raid Guntown home, two arrested

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Guntown residents are under arrest, and deputies and narcotics agents seized a sizable amount of drugs, guns, and money.

On Wednesday, Lee County deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served search and arrest warrants at a home near Guntown.

The deputies and agents arrested George Rodney Stroud and Tammy Davidson at the home.

They also reportedly found Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Hydrocodone, along with a stash of cash and guns.

The raid was the result of a months-long investigation into drug dealing in and around Guntown.

Davidson was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Her bond is set at $5,000.

Rodney Stroud was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Possession of Hydrocodone.

His bond is set at $100,000.

