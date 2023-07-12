Lee County deputies plan to treat senior citizens to food, fun morning

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is treating senior citizens to a morning of food and fun.

The 9th Annual Triad Senior Event will be going on tomorrow from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Tupelo Furniture Market – Building Five.

There will be music, entertainment, vendors, health and safety information, and what the sheriff is calling a good, old-fashioned Summer cook-out.

