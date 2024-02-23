Lee County deputies reportedly find drugs after DUI arrest

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies taking a DUI suspect to jail got a surprise that ended with more charges for the driver.

Recently, Lee County deputies assisted in a traffic stop in Verona.

The driver, Victor Zuniga, was arrested for driving under the influence.

When Zuniga was being booked into the Lee County Jail, deputies there reportedly found methamphetamine and cocaine on him.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.

His bond was set at $8,000.

