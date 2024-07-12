Lee County deputies search for couple of theft suspects

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a couple of suspected battery thieves.

On Tuesday this week, deputies took a report of a vehicle burglary at a business in the western part of the county.

Personnel from the business reported that someone had stolen a battery from one of the vehicles there.

Security cameras captured video of what is believed to be the suspects in the crime, two men on a 4-wheeler.

If you know who these men may be or if you have any other information about this theft, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

If your information leads to an arrest in this case, you could be in line for a reward of up to $2,000.

