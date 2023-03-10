Lee County deputies search for two suspects after shooting near Shannon

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies are searching for two gunmen after a shooting near Shannon.

Investigators were called to North Mississippi Medical Center Thursday night at about 9:30 after the victim was driven to the hospital.

Deputies were able to get enough information to find the scene of the shooting near Road 115.

Evidence was collected inside a building.

No arrest has been made.

Deputies believe two men are behind the gunfire.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800)773-8477.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter