Lee County deputies search for two suspects after shooting near Shannon
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies are searching for two gunmen after a shooting near Shannon.
Investigators were called to North Mississippi Medical Center Thursday night at about 9:30 after the victim was driven to the hospital.
Deputies were able to get enough information to find the scene of the shooting near Road 115.
Evidence was collected inside a building.
No arrest has been made.
Deputies believe two men are behind the gunfire.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800)773-8477.
