Lee County deputies stop woman for swapped tag, find meth

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspected swapped tag landed a Lee County woman in jail on drug charges.

Lee County deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 45 for having a switched tag.

They said the driver, Melony Henderson, of Brewer also didn’t have insurance and was driving without a license.

But that wasn’t the end of the road.

Deputies also reportedly found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.

Henderson was already out on bond for a prior drug charge in Lee County.

She faces a new charge of Possession of Meth.

Henderson’s bond has been set at $50,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter