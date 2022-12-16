Lee County E-911 operator gets award for life-saving efforts during call

Caller also recognized for remaining calm and performing CPR on her boyfriend

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 911 operator and a young mother were recognized by Lee County E-911 for their life-saving actions.

It was back on November 11 that Nakkitas Scales called 911 when she discovered that her boyfriend was unresponsive.

911 operator Amber Moody answered the call, giving CPR instructions to Scales, as paramedics were dispatched. Scales performed CPR as Moody stayed on the line until medics arrived and took over. Scales’ boyfriend, Shuntravious Shannon, was released from the hospital earlier this month and was at a ceremony this afternoon when E-911 presented Scales and Moody awards for their actions that day.

“Normally, we’re the voice you never see, Miss Tanya Mayo and Jason Nichols make it a big deal to say, thank you and be appreciative. It’s also so nice to know how the story ends and get to meet the people involved,” Moody said.

“Everything she said, I tried to make sure I listened and do what she was telling me and tried to pay attention. I felt like I was freaking out, but they said I was calm, so I guess I was calm, but I was really scared and tried to do everything she said,” Scales said.

Scales said she has never had any CPR training, but she is thankful for Moody, and she also credits her mother with helping keep her calm during the ordeal.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter