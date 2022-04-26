Lee County Grand Jury issued a No Bill

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The driver of the car that caused the wreck that led to the death of a Lee County School Resource Officer will not stand trial.

A Lee County Grand Jury issued a No Bill in the case.

First Circuit Court District Attorney John Weddle said the 20-person Grand Jury was presented with the evidence from the January 13th incident.

58-year-old Johnny Patterson, an SRO, and the assistant police chief in Verona were directing traffic at Shannon Primary School when a car struck Patterson’s vehicle from behind, knocking it into him.

Officer Patterson died from his injuries on January 21st.

Weddle says the driver of the car that caused the wreck was going 75 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour zone.

Patterson’s family can still sue the driver for monetary damages in Civil Court.