Lee County inmate dies in custody, MBI begins investigation

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate who died while in custody this weekend.

43-year-old Shawn Perrigin was arrested Saturday for making abusive 911 calls and disorderly conduct.

After several hours in custody, Johnson said Perrigin was being taken to the shower area when he collapsed.

Jail staff and medical personnel performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Perrigin was pronounced dead at NMMC.

Johnson said Perrigin was not involved in any altercation with either jail staff or other inmates.

“Sometimes the general public for some reason begins to think once you’re incarcerated there’s no way you can get sick harmed, or die while in custody unless it is the result of someone else’s actions. What you have to realize is individuals brought into custody, a lot of people we deal with are dealing with drug activity, not knowing all they have in their system, they have a lot of health issues,” said Johnson.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Perrigin’s body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy. Results are expected next week.

