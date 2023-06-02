Lee County investigators release new details in homicide case

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County investigators released new details in a homicide investigation.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said 70-year-old Randy Price was shot at his County Road 1303 home.

Price was found at about 8:30 Sunday morning on his front porch.

Evidence at the scene and Price were both taken to the state crime lab.

Johnson is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Deputies are especially interested if someone saw something near Price’s home this past Saturday or early Sunday morning.

You can call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter