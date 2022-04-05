Lee County investigators searching for one missing teen

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators have located one missing teenager. But they are still searching for the other.

The two girls were believed to be runaways.

Lee County Youth Court Judge Staci Bevill has released their photographs in hopes of locating them.

16-year-old Serena Beckley was last seen on Anderson Road in Pontotoc on Sunday, April 3rd.

She is described as approximately 5’2″ and 130 lbs.

Beckley takes medication daily.

The second girl, 16-year-old Taylor McKenzie Arie Williams has been located and is safe. Williams was reported missing at the same time.

If you have any information about Beckley, please notify the Lee County Youth Court or the New Albany Sheriff’s Department.