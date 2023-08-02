Lee County jury finds Tupelo man guilty of child sex crimes

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was found guilty of child sex crimes.

A Lee County jury found 41-year-old Charles Gandy guilty of two counts of Sexual Battery and two counts of Fondling, involving a child.

Gandy will serve 30 years in the Mississippi State Penitentiary and he is not eligible for parol or early release.

The sentence was handed by Circuit Court Judge Michael Mills Junior.

