Lee County Justice Court Judge Suspended

TUPELO ( WCBI) – Lee County Justice Court Judge John Sheffield is being suspended for 6 months for judicial misconduct.

The Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday agreed with a Commission on Judicial Performance request for the suspension, public reprimand ans $3,000 fine. The action comes from a case where Sheffield ordered a man sent to the county work center for failing to pay fines despite the fact the fines had been paid. The Supreme Court said the fact Sheffield had the documents in his files proving the fines had been paid is misconduct amounting to what the court says is negligence, ignorance and incompetence. The ruling also points out that Sheffield was discourteous when the man involved in the case tried to point out Sheffield’s errors.

Read The Supreme Court Ruling Here

