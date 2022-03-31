Lee County law enforcement searching for convicted sex offender

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi are asking for the public’s help to find a convicted sex offender.

Jesse Stephen Shelton was last seen when he was being released from Kemper County Correctional Facility on January 11th.

He has not registered or reported to his probation officer since then, as required by law.

Shelton is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and has multiple tattoos on both arms and a 5 pointed star on his left wrist.

Shelton is considered a danger to children.

If you know where Jesse Stephen Shelton is, call Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.