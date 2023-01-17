Lee County Library debuts new bookmobile for Lee, Itawamba Counties

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new “library on wheels” made its debut.

The new Lee County Library Bookmobile is now ready to take the adventure of reading to schools and other places in Lee and Itawamba Counties.

The Mercedes Sprint vehicle can hold more than 1,500 books. It replaced the old bookmobile, which served the library system for nearly 30 years.

It was a joint effort with Lee County, the city of Tupelo, Friends of the Lee County Library, and Toyota.

“We can’t pick the library up and take it to these young men and women, boys and girls in the community, we have to have a way to get it mobile and they don’t have a way, if you’re out of the county, to come to the library in the afternoons, if they’re not old enough to drive,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

“This kind of project is exactly what Toyota is about, with bringing mobility. We are not just a car maker but we want to move people from point A to point B, across the room, and bring goods and services to the people, and that’s exactly what the bookmobile does,” said Tiffannie Hedin, Toyota Mississippi.

The Lee County Libary has the oldest Bookmobile program in the state, starting in 1941.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter