Lee County man detained after reported stabbing in Guntown

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a stabbing that left one man in the hospital.

On September 3, deputies were dispatched to HWY 348 in Guntown for a stabbing victim.

When they arrived on the scene, the victim said that he had gone to a house on County Road 231 where his daughter was.

There, the victim and another male got into an altercation and he was then stabbed in the abdomen by what was described as a large hunting-style knife.

The victim was then transported to North Mississippi Medical Center by ambulance.

Deputies then went to the home on CR 231 and contacted the suspect who said he was involved in a fight with the victim.

After recovering the evidence, the suspect was detained and transported to the Lee County Adult Detention Center for questioning.

The case is still under investigation and will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

Charges may be forthcoming.

