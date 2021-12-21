Lee County man is facing several child abuse charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man is facing several child abuse charges.

One of those is considered torture.

29-year-old Jeremy Lane Williams is charged with four counts of felony child abuse and one count aggravated assault domestic violence.

Lee County deputies were called to a home on County Road 506 in Shannon this past Tuesday.

Williams was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Investigators say small and medically vulnerable children were at the house with Williams.

The kids were given medical treatment for serious injuries and are recovering.

CPS also assisted in the investigation.

Williams was on parole at the time of his arrest.

His bond was set at one point one million dollars.