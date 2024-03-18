Lee County may be closer to having new jail

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County may be getting closer to having a new jail.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors discussed the progress of plans at its meeting.

A 2021 lawsuit claimed dangerous conditions existed at the jail.

A new jail could alleviate possible inmate overcrowding and other issues that people have allegedly experienced while at the jail.

Wesley Webb, the newly elected president of the Lee County Board of Supervisors, explained the process of building a new jail is in its earliest phases of development, and there are still a lot of unknowns.

“What we did basically today is accept the contract with PryorMorrow to go in and start looking at the issues of what we’ve got to have for the jail. We don’t know the size. We don’t know the bed count. We don’t know anything. This is our first initial step in looking at what we’ve got to have for Lee County’s jail. Once we start getting further along in this process, once a month, we’re going to get an update from PryorMorrow saying where we are on this project,” said Webb.

Supervisors will get their next update on the project sometime in mid-April.

