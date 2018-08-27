Lee County Part Of Family First Initiative To Help Children In Crisis

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Community leaders gathered in Tupelo to see how they can better help families and children in crisis.

Lee County is one of six counties in the state chosen for a pilot program called “Better Me, Better Mississippi.”

It is the “Family First Initiative” which is part of the Supreme Court’s Commission on Children’s Justice.

The goal is to promote the safety of Mississippi’s children and the stability and self sufficiency of the state’s families.

The program brings together leaders from government, industry, faith based communities, non-profits and the judiciary to help families.

“It’s all about connection. We want to connect with those families to bring resources in there. We believe that good, loving Mississippians will step up if we empower them to do that. Our families have been under attack for a long time and it’s just time that somebody do something about it, and it’s our opportunity,” said Hon. Dawn Beam with the Mississippi Supreme Court.

A steering committee will now be formed for the Lee County pilot program.

That committee will identify gaps in services and development and implement a plan to better help struggling families