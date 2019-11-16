Lee County runners team up to clean up area streets

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Thanks to some avid runners, a Tupelo neighborhood is a little cleaner.

Every Saturday morning members of the Tupelo Running Club have a group run.

And Saturday after the run they fanned out around the Joyner Community to pick up trash.

They believe it is important to contribute to the community.

Club President Adam Morris says picking up the litter is just a way to make their community a better place.

“Yeah I mean just coming by the Joyner the ball field the stuff we picked up multiple beer bottles and liquor bottles and stuff like that even a knife that was thrown out. I mean this is the community where people bring their families, their pets and like we use it to run in. And we do need to make a better effort of cleaning up after ourselves, not throwing our trash out the window, McDonalds bags and stuff like that,” said Morris.

Morris says they will work with Keep Tupelo Beautiful and does this cleanup at least a couple of times a year.