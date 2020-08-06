Lee County Schools Start Classes With Safeguards Against COVID-19

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI)- Students in the Lee County School District are back in classes for the first since Spring Break.

All students and teachers must wear masks after Governor Tate Reeves mandated masks in schools earlier this week.

At Saltillo Primary School, nearly 650 students are enrolled for in-person classes this semester.

Principal Brad Jackson says teachers have been preparing for weeks to make sure their classes are ready for students.

“Teachers have also worked really hard in classrooms to create ways to distance students, get different ways of seating, dividers, things like that, a lot of teachers have done things in weeks that typically take months to do, but they came up here on weekends, nights, just trying to make sure their classroom is safe for the students, and if they had the ability to spread out but still feel like they were learning and having a good time while they were here,” said Principal Jackson.

In Lee County schools, waivers must be signed for participation in any extracurricular activities, but not for in-person classes.