Lee County Sheriff investigating Memorial Day weekend homicide

So far no charges filed, but investigation is in early stages

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man is dead after the Lee County Sheriff says a domestic dispute escalated into a shooting.

The shots fired call came into 9 1 1 around 5 Saturday morning. When Lee County deputies arrived at the Auburn Apartments, at the end of County Road 1562, they found 21-year-old Kavon Usher dead, from a gunshot wound.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says Usher and his girlfriend lived together in the apartment and were together when the shooting occurred.

“At the scene, there was a person of interest taken into custody on the 28th, shortly after deputies arrived, was brought to the sheriff’s department, information was gathered,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Johnson says Usher’s girlfriend was released after questioning. The sheriff met with the victim’s family members Tuesday morning.

” When you are dealing with something like this, and there’s only limited information you have, the sheriff’s department wants to make sure we get everything right, we’re not going to rush to judgment and make a decision we regret or cause any more pain or hardship than what has already been caused, time is on our side at this particular moment,” Johnson said.

Sheriff’s investigators are working with the District Attorney, going over all the evidence, including ballistics, the girlfriend’s statement, and phone records. For now, the girlfriend, the only other person present at the time of the shooting, has not been charged with any crime.

Johnson says his department has no records of domestic disturbances in the past involving Usher and his girlfriend.