Lee County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late afternoon, December 26, shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened near Shannon.

According to Sheriff Jim Johnson, the victim flagged down a vehicle to get a ride to the hospital.

The driver of that vehicle turned out to be an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy.

The deputy drove the victim to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

That victim was undergoing surgery at last report.

Investigators are looking for a white Crown Victoria.

The victim’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

It reportedly showed signs of gunshot damage.