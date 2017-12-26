Lee County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late afternoon, December 26, shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
The incident happened near Shannon.
According to Sheriff Jim Johnson, the victim flagged down a vehicle to get a ride to the hospital.
The driver of that vehicle turned out to be an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy.
The deputy drove the victim to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
That victim was undergoing surgery at last report.
Investigators are looking for a white Crown Victoria.
The victim’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
It reportedly showed signs of gunshot damage.