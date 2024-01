Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a Palmetto man who has been missing for two months.

Richard Conaway was last seen leaving his home on November 4, 2023.

Conaway is 6 foot 2 with hazel eyes, gray hair, and a beard.

He drives a blue Chevrolet Impala.

If you have seen or heard from Conaway, contact 911 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)841-9040.

