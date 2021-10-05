Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing young girls

Yasmin Shamnblin and Shira McShan went missing from Faith Haven, a Tupelo based home for children, on Tuesday, September 28th.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two young girls who ran away from home.

It’s believed the girls left the property around 8:30 pm that night.

If you know where these two girls might be, call Lee County Sheriff’s Department or call 911.