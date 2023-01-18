Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it.

A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12.

If you have any information on this crime or where the missing four-wheeler may be, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 432-2600 and ask for the Criminal Investigation Division, or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477.

