Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns people about jury duty, court date scam

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new round of an old scam.

Someone is calling residents claiming to be with Circuit Court or the Sheriff’s Office and telling them they have a warrant out for failing to appear for jury duty or a court date.

The scammer then tells the person they need to send money, usually in the form of a prepaid card.

In a video on Facebook, Sheriff Jim Johnson reminded people that neither Circuit Court nor his office will call people asking for money to settle a case.

He also tells people that if they do receive one of these calls, then they should call his office, so they can track down the scammers.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office will send you a summons in the mail if you are to report for jury duty.

While a warrant can be issued for not showing up, Johnson tells residents if they have a conflict with or a question about jury duty, call the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

