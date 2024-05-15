Starkville police confirm investigation of school district employee

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department confirms it is investigating a school district employee.

In a statement, SPD said the reported incidents involved a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District employee.

It went on to say, “The reports were received today through referrals from [the Department of Human Services].”

The employee and their position within the school district were not released nor were the allegations against that employee.

Full SPD statement posted to social media: “The Starkville Police Department is investigating reported incidents involving a Starkville-Oktibbeha School District Consolidated School District employee. The reports were received today through referrals from DHS. We’re in the early stages of this investigation and will release further information when it is available.”

