Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns public about jury summons scam

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is making the public aware of a recent jury summons scam in the area.

If someone is summoned for jury duty they will always receive a letter in the mail that is clearly marked on the outside.

The letter inside the clearly marked letter will give instructions on how to report for jury service.

In the case someone does not appear for jury duty, they will be contacted in person by law enforcement at their home or office to answer to the court.

Sheriff Jim Johnson wants to remind the community members that they will never be contacted by phone stating they have been summoned for jury duty.

If someone receives a phone call, it is a scam.

