Lee County Solar Farm Gets Green Light

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Construction will soon begin on a solar farm in Lee County, that will be able to provide electricity to more than 120 homes.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley approved the Lee County solar farm, after a brief public hearing this afternoon.

The solar farm will have more than 3,000 solar panels, that will convert energy from the sun into electricity.

Commissioner Presley says the project uses clean energy and is also much more economical than other sources of energy.

“We don’t know what gasoline will be tomorrow, we don’t know what a lot of energy sources will be tomorrow but we know sunshine will be free. Mississippi has begun to be a leader in aggressively bringing about an influx in the solar market, we have been ranked one of the top two states in the United States to have a growing economy of solar energy in Mississippi,” Commissioner Presley said.

Tennessee based Silicon Ranch will build and maintain the Lee County solar farm.

It will be located on Highway Six, in West Tupelo.

Construction should take about three months.