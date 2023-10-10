Lee County traffic stop leads to 2 arrests on drug-related charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop ended in a trip to jail for two Lee County residents.

Last Wednesday, Lee County deputies pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation in the Skyline area.

As a result of the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found two bags of what was believed to be methamphetamine near both the driver and the passenger.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old Scottie Lee Walls and 26-year-old Ruth Ann Harris, both of Mooreville.

Walls and Harris were both charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Each was given a $5,000 bond.

