Lee County volunteer fire departments looking to come up with Standard Operating Procedures Manual

He also knows the importance of processes and procedures in the fire service. That’s why the Lee County Fire Chiefs’ Association has been getting input and information for a Standard Operating Procedures manual for volunteer fire departments.

“It keeps every department operating on the same page,” Chief McCoy said.

The fire chief’s association is working on an SOP manual. It is a main agenda item at the group’s monthly meetings.

The goal is to provide written guidelines for safe, consistent operations, covering areas such as chain of command, equipment use, training, and personnel matters.

Chief McCoy said an SOP will help save valuable time whenever there is a major incident involving multiple agencies.

“If Unity comes to Guntown to help us fight a structure fire, they are on the same page, know what we do; nobody has to explain to them what we want or anything else,” McCoy said.

Unity Volunteer Fire Chief Larry Williams said there are many advantages to having an SOP, such as standardized actions, reduced liability, and safety.