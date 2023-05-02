Lee County woman arrested after child reportedly tests positive for drugs

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County woman was arrested after a child reportedly tested positive for drugs.

Over the weekend, Tupelo Police arrested Jessica Shemitra Ivy on a warrant for two counts of Child Endangerment, Child Testing Positive for Controlled Substance.

The warrant was issued after an investigation involving two juveniles that began in January.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release what type of drugs were involved.

Ivy’s bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter