Lee County woman in jail, charged with second degree murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 20-year-old Lee County woman is in jail, charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting her boyfriend.

Rachel S Brown was arrested Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. She is accused of shooting 21-year-old Kavon Usher in the early morning hours of May 28th.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says Usher and Brown were living together at the Auburn Apartments when the shooting occurred. They were the only people inside the apartment when shots were fired.

Sheriff Johnson says investigators had to examine the evidence before making an arrest.

“She has not refused to talk to us, she has talked to us, there are just some things that we found out, through the investigation, that’s not lining up with the evidence we found. So, when you have that you have to rely on physical evidence, that doesn’t change, it’s always the same,” said Sheriff Jim Johnson, Lee County.

The bond for Brown is set at $750,000. The sheriff says a 9-millimeter handgun was found at the scene.