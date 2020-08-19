Lee County women facing drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi mom and another woman face drug charges after illegal drugs were found at a Plantersville home.
27 year old Kayla Craig and 48 year old Donna Jaggers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
Craig is also charged with felony child abuse.
Investigators executed a search warrant and say the drugs were easily accessible for the child to get into.
A number of people were questioned about the child and the narcotics.
The child is currently in child protective services.