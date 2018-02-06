Lee County’s Successes For Its Industrial Parks Is A Team Effort

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Economic development is vital for the growth of cities and towns. One county in our area has a steady success rate when it comes to attracting, and keeping businesses and industries.

Joey Tarrant remembers when HM Richards moved into the Harry Martin North Lee Industrial Complex from its warehouse in Saltillo. The stationary upholstered furniture manufacturer had 50 employees when it moved into its first building at the industrial park near Baldwyn and Guntown.

- Advertisement -

“We moved into a 100,000 square foot facility here, currently we have more than 1 million square feet, manufacturing and warehouse space,” Tarrant said.

The company employs about 1,000 people. Tarrant says the industrial park’s proximity to Highway 45 was a deciding factor when HM Richards began operations there in 1999. Since then, he says the Community Development Foundation, has been a key partner with every expansion.

“We would consider them critical advisors, they do a lot of the engineering work beforehand, soil, different types of inspections you have to go through from an environmental stand point, they work with us, and with local, state and federal governments with community development block grants that help with infrastructure,”Tarrant said.

Blue Delta Jeans is another company with an eye on future growth. That’s why they moved to Lee Industrial Park South, in May.

Josh West is CEO of Blue Delta, which makes custom jeans and pants for customers throughout the United States and the world. This is the company’s third location since it started operations with one employee in 2012. West says the current location will meet long term needs.

“It’s just important to have that infrastructure around you, lot of businesses around here, we know we are going to have what we need to grow, we know we are going to have the support , and it helps to be in that industrial environment , so you can plan for growth, when you know you are in a well planned area,” West said.

Both Tarrant and West also credit a well trained, ethical and dependable workforce with their company’s successes.

There are currently 44 companies at Lee County’s three industrial parks. They represent diverse industries such as roofing, auto parts manufacturing, burial services and food production and distribution.