Lee Williams 72nd Birthday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the legends of gospel quartets celebrated his 72nd birthday Saturday.

Lee Williams celebrated in the town where his career started, Tupelo . Fans gathered at Fair Park to honor Williams who was the lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spirtual Q-C’s.

William’s son says his father had a great impact on gospel.

“He blessed a whole lot of people alive in really ways you wouldn’t understand in more ways than he would because he’s such a humble man and he was given a talent and showed a lot of love who he really was,” said Williams.

Williams says one reason they held the event is because his father is going to retire later this year.

Lee Williams started in 1968, but didn’t start recording until 1996.