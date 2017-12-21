Leflore County Escapee Arrested In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Multiple agencies assisted in the arrest of a man who escaped from a Greenwood Work Center Tuesday.

Columbus Police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Justin Lee Wednesday, in the 1700 Block of Highway 45 North.

Police say Lee escaped a work Center Tuesday in Leflore County.

Columbus PD had an active warrant for Lee’s arrest stemming from an incident back in September.

Investigators say Lee allegedly wrote a bad check to a local car dealership totaling just over $13,000.

Lee will be turned over to the Mississippi Department of Corrections to face charges of his escape.

