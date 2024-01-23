Legal scam causes several in Aberdeen to lose hundreds of dollars

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man arrested for selling and trafficking drugs has previously run into the law for giving legal advice without a license.

Ray Charles Lenoir was arrested Saturday on eight felony drug charges.

Lenoir was already scheduled to head to the Monroe County Jail in February to finish serving a sentence for practicing law without a license.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook is asking victims of Ray Charles Lenoir to speak up.

Charles was found guilty of practicing law without a license – receiving fees but never delivering legal assistance.

“Word on the street is that he had been doing this for some time so we believe there are many victims out there that have paid him in their time of need reaching out to an attorney and go this guy to representing himself as an attorney,” Sheriff Crook said.

The sheriff said it’s crucial to check out the facts when you’re choosing legal assistance.

“Before anybody pays anybody to represent them that has anything to do with our court systems they need to check with the Mississippi Bar Association and find out if the person is a true attorney and they can go in there and enter his name – he or she and they can look at that information,” Sheriff Crook said.

Local attorney, Jeff Hosford also has some tips when seeking legal advice:

Get to know the person looking to represent you.

Ask friends or family for recommendations.

Be wary of any lawyer who promises an outcome.

“The first thing when anyone is looking for legal help is to get to know the person you are trying to deal with, talk to them about your case, and make sure you feel comfortable with them. If they promise you a lot of things understand that sometimes those promises can’t be delivered. I always tell people I may not promise you the world but I am going to do my best to get you that. If somebody says they are going to get you off scott-free, or if someone says they are going to guarantee you your children those are things most lawyers don’t tell people because the facts are specific to each case and the determination is not determined by the lawyer. It’s determined by a judge or a jury,” Hosford said.

Each law firm receives payment differently so it is important to speak about fees and services upfront.

If you believe you have been a victim of Lenoir’s illegal law practices you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and they will get you in contact with an investigator working on the case.

