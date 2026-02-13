Legendary kickboxer to be inducted into halls of fame

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The world-renowned Oliver “Big O” Miller will soon be honored in his hometown for his impact on the boxing and kickboxing industry.

The Columbus native started his journey in Taekwondo in 1976 when he was a student at Mississippi State.

Miller is a 2026 inductee of the Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame.

“I feel great about it. I really do,” said Miller.

He’s being recognized for some of his greatest accomplishments.

In 1993, Big O became the World Kickboxing Champion in England in the Light Heavyweight Division.

While he was fighting, he was also training the next generation of boxers.

In the 80s, he founded Miller’s Taekwondo.

These days, one of his students is his grandson, Tyran “Baby Trouble” Reed.

“Oh yes, I take that with joy,” said Miller.

Tyran’s father and Miller’s son, Shannon Reed, was also a professional boxer.

“They just brought me in. And you know, just seeing him do the stuff he did just motivated me. And he pushed me to be the person I am today, him and my father,” said Reed.

Reed is the main event boxer for the second annual Friendly City Fights.

He is one of two boxers from Miller’s gym that will be fighting at this month’s event.

Though he’s been in the gym since he was five, Reed said he’s been training since for this fight since April 2025.

He recommends eating right, staying focused and building a team of supporters before stepping into the ring.

“Be ready all the time. All the time,” said Miller.

Miller is also being recognized in Alabama for mentoring boxers and helping start the Alabama Athletic Commission.

In 2008, Miller earned his 8th Degree in black belt.

After that night, Reed will go into professional boxing.

