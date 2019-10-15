Leigh Mall auction opens

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For $1.5 million, you might have the winning bid on a mall in North Mississippi.

The Leigh Mall is on the auction block. This is day one of the two-day sale.

You can find the mall here.

Leigh Mall was listed as almost 320,000 square feet in a high traffic location. It sits on 30 acres of land.

According to the website, a large parking lot and successful business like Hobby Lobby and Planet Fitness are selling points for potential buyers.

The mall was built in the early 1970’s.

A $25,000 deposit is required for bidders who pre-register. The auction ends Thursday.