Leroy’s Landing boat ramp closed after industrial accident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular Lowndes County boat ramp is closed after an industrial accident.

A large piece of equipment coming off of a barge is now on the boat ramp at Leroy’s Landing.

This is the boating area on Highway 182 across the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

It appears the piece of equipment was being unloaded when it shifted.

Lowndes County officials say the ramp will be closed for several days until the equipment is moved and any possible damages are being assessed.

Sources told WCBI the equipment will eventually be taken to the Aluminum Dynamics mill being built near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Lowndes County.

