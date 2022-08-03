Less active end to work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a rainy start for some this week, rain chances back off for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Any showers should weaken before midnight, leaving a partly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Fewer showers and storms are expected with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices could exceed 100 degrees in some spots as well.

FRIDAY: Mainly dry weather should round out the week as a mid-level ridge temporarily strengthens over the area. Highs may tick up a couple degrees into the 93-95 degree range as a result.

WEEKEND: Rain chances stay isolated Saturday, but showers and storms appear more likely by Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered storms stick around to kick off the work week. Highs stay right around 90 degrees with lows in the lower 70s.