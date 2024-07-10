Less humid, increasingly hot days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend higher into the weekend with limited to no rain chances.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a less humid, less windy day compared to Tuesday w/plenty of sunshine. Expect afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear & pleasant! Overnight lows should drop into the middle 60s.

THU-SAT: Temperatures will continue trending higher, reaching near 100 degrees by Saturday. The humidity levels will still be “tolerable”, but with actual temps near 100°, that’s still hot! A stationary front to the south and weak ridge overhead keep rain chances at zero.

SUN-MON: Afternoon highs will stay near 100 degrees, but at least a few pop-up showers appear possible as slightly better moisture moves into the region. Overall, the prospects of widespread & measurable rain remain bleak.