Less rain and more heat this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several rounds of rain over the weekend, heat will intensify this week.

MONDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs inching toward the middle 90s for most, with heat indices likely exceeding 105 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect. Most rain chances will be east of the area into north Alabama/Georgia.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: More of the same. Expect a good deal of sunshine and fair weather clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Heat danger will continue, with the heat index between 105-110°.

REST OF WEEK: A ridge of high pressure will continue over most of the region, keeping us hot and dry. Expect highs to be in the upper 90s Wed-Fri, approaching 100 degrees toward the end of the week. Hopefully, a few showers will cool us down a couple degrees for the weekend.