Vendors set up at the Tupelo American Legion for Job Extravaganza

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Special needs students had an opportunity to get a unique, hands-on look at potential careers.

The ARC of Northeast Mississippi, along with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, held a Job Extravaganza. Fourteen vendors set up at the American Legion in Tupelo.

Special needs students from area high schools were able to talk with career representatives at each table, and take part in interactive demonstrations, testing their skills for various occupations.

Organizers say the goal is to show the students that there are many possibilities and opportunities in a variety of career paths throughout Northeast Mississippi.

“A lot of people don’t understand. There may be accommodations or modifications put in place, but there is a job for everyone. They have to figure out what works for them, not just as an employee, but as an employer, and a lot of times there is a miscommunication there, and they are not really sure what to do, and this gives a very good opportunity to learn that,” said

This is the second Job Fair for special needs students hosted by the ARC of Northeast Mississippi.

WCBI was also a sponsor for the event.

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