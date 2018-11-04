Lessons Of A Survivor Finalist

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A reality star from one of CBS’s most popular shows came to Northeast Mississippi Community College Saturday.

Missy Payne should be a familiar face to fans of “Survivor”.

She was a finalist in Season 29, and this weekend came to the Booneville campus to help 12 to 18 year old students find their voice in NEMCC’s “Be Confident Out Loud” conference.

“I now am hoping to get around the country to be with as many young people as I possibly can to spread the word and to hopefully change their perspective to build their confidence to become successful leaders,” said Missy Payne.

She says being on “Survivor” motivated her not to quit.

“Before Survivor, I was pretty confident, but I was not as aware, self aware as I think that Survivor made me. There was a lot of self discovery on the show and my experience on the Island. So when I came back, it was definitely the tipping point for me to be able to share an experience that made me human to other people so I could say okay this is what you do when you get a really hard point in your life,” said Payne.

“Her being on Survivor is really a cool thing, and I know look up to that and really respect her for being a part of that show and a runner up on Survivor and knowing that and knowing the trials that she’s been through and sharing those trials of the show I know really inspires them,”said Healthy Teen Mississippi Liz Ketchum.

“She is one of the most important people we’ve had lately who have taught kids how to survive just in the things they are dealing with on an everyday basis, and so we’re excited because Missy being on the Survivor going through things that she had to go through on TV is really showing the young people that they can do anything wherever they have to do it even on the streets that they live in today,” said prevention specialist Zowee Shanks.

The young people came away with more confidence.

“She’s very tough and very hard on us, and she’s very nice and if you ever get a chance to meet her, it’s a real pleasure,” said student Keith Gallardo.

Survior Season 29 aired in the Fall of 2014.