LGBTQ+ forum focuses on uniting one another

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A forum at Mississippi State was held Wednesday night in an effort to help people understand and empathize with LGBTQ students at the university.

The forum was hosted by MSU’s LGBTQ+ community along with the Holmes Cultural Center, sponsored the panel discussion.

MSU faculty, students, and staff engaged in conversation on how religion influences LGBTQ people.

MSU program coordinator Kei Mamiya says events like this are vital to increasing diversity awareness on campus.

“As a university we’re trying to serve all the students so we want students to feel welcome and comfortable with who they are so we’re really trying to raise the visibility here on campus of the community,” said Mamiya.

Wednesday’s discussion is part of a series of diversity and inclusion events hosted by MSU’s Holmes Cultural Center.