Friends of the Library host art exhibit in Choctaw County

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Area artists were on display this week.

18 artists were featured at an exhibit hosted by the “Friends of the Library ” in Choctaw County.

Several styles and media are on display.

Organizers said the event was a way for artists to showcase themselves.

“As an artist, you are, it’s a very personal thing to display your art and so we are thrilled that these artists are willing to come and share their knowledge because the artist will be in the room and be able to answer questions,” said artists Deanie Graves.

The gallery will be open until Monday at 5 PM.