Lee County Library opens with new safety measures

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Library opened after an extended shutdown, with added safety protocols.

The library was closed for two months as businesses and many government buildings shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Now the library has opened, but only 20 people were allowed in at one time. There were plexiglass barriers around the return and check out counter, and all of the chairs have been removed from tables.

Director Jeff Tomlinson said anyone who checked out a library book and didn’t get to return it, has a new due date.

“We changed everybody’s due date to June 1, if you had something checked out you don’t have any late fees, you aren’t going to have any late fees, we have opened again if you want to return material, that would be fine if you want to come in and pick up some other material, that’s great,” Tomlinson said.

The library would be closed Sunday and Monday. There were new hours of operation and those are available on the library’s Facebook page, or on its website.